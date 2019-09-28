United Services Automobile Association Sells 167,219 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,219 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.40% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $64,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,718,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 462,950 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 160.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,966 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $886,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,344,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,568 shares of company stock worth $6,461,292 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 664,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.