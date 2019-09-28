United Services Automobile Association Purchases 41,402 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $72,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in EOG Resources by 37.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,626. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

