United Services Automobile Association Has $89.10 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $89,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.64. 1,239,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,587. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

