United Services Automobile Association Has $58.15 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 421,106 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.15% of Occidental Petroleum worth $58,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,418. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

