United Services Automobile Association Has $54.39 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.09% of T-Mobile Us worth $54,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 12.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 52,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 185,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $14,828,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

TMUS stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. 3,373,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,440. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

