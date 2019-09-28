United Services Automobile Association Has $45.27 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,826 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $45,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,737,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,493. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of -0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $112,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,764,988.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $574,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,377.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,360 shares of company stock worth $3,358,609. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

