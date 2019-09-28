United Services Automobile Association Has $41.07 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

American Tower stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.98. 1,832,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,785. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,135 shares of company stock worth $26,548,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

