United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,025 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.16% of Progressive worth $76,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,468,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,182,000 after purchasing an additional 593,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 20,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,191,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,190,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after buying an additional 333,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Progressive stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 166,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,700. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.