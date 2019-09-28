United Services Automobile Association Buys 82,149 Shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,149 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.84% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $67,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,251,000.

Get USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

USTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0991 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB).

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.