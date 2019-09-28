United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 146,836 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $47,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $106.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

