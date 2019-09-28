United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,870 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $94,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 121,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,797,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,409,000 after buying an additional 642,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,505,690 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 211,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

