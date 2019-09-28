United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.11% of Marriott International worth $52,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 95.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14,728.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $120.77. 3,215,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $131.83. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

