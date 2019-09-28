United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,765 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Intuit were worth $49,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. 1,020,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,590 shares of company stock worth $67,872,979. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

