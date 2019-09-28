United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.52, approximately 819,637 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,243,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
A number of analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $644.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.11.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.
