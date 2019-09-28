United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.52, approximately 819,637 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,243,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $644.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 45.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 96.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 64.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

