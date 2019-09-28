United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,524. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

