United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $181,000 in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $159,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $183,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

