United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.51%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Weddle bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

