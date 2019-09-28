united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.6% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,004. The stock has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.