Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 432 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. SL Green Realty makes up approximately 1.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SL Green Realty worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,426,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 588,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

