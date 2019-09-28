Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 313,441 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 313,441 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,531,000 after buying an additional 62,088,474 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,774 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $938,384,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $653,846,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE ET remained flat at $$13.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

