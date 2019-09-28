Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 29,659 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,659 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Kraton by 56.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 75.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 52.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kraton Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $989.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kraton’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

