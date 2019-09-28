Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 188,121 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $10,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

NXRT traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,916. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

