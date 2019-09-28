Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.1% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 781,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, VP Gregory E. Salyers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of HBB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 67,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.02. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

