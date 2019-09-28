Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,150,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. Hospitality Properties Trust accounts for 1.8% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $28,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 41,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 858,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPT. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

