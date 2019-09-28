Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 373,797 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.29% of Microvision worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Microvision by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microvision by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 92,562 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Microvision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvision stock remained flat at $$0.59 during midday trading on Friday. 134,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Microvision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Microvision had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,277.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

