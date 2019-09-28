Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,374 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.29% of Materion worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Materion by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Materion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. 81,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. Materion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.