Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 4.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $65,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,008,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,960,000 after buying an additional 64,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after buying an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,661,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,941,000 after buying an additional 283,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,304,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,217,000 after buying an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.33.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.25%.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.