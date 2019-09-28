Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 527.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.76. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $254.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

