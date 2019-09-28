Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.18. 1,117,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,635. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

