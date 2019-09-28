Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,613,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Unilever were worth $223,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 225.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 258.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

