UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:UNF traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $195.53. 69,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.73. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $205.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.82.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $453.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.