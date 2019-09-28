UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.53. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,765. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.73. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $205.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $2,279,682.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,211 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNF. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.