UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

TUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,054.17 ($13.77).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 945 ($12.35) on Tuesday. TUI has a one year low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 833.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 797.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

