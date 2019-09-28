UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAYN. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.90 ($92.91).

BAYN opened at €64.68 ($75.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.97. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

