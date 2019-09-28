UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.45% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $84,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $108.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.6735 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

