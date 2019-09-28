UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.67% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $290,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,769,000 after buying an additional 308,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,747. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.