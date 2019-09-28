UBS Group AG Purchases 248,500 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $134,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Duke Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

