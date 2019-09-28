UBS Group AG Purchases 103,662 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Progressive worth $97,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $61,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

