UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $107,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 71,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,592,000.

IWN traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $133.37.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

