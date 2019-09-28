UBS Group AG Has $214.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.78% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $214,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

VT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 1,898,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,941. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

