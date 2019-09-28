UBS Group AG Has $117.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.77% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $117,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.43. The company had a trading volume of 84,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,824. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $139.15 and a 52 week high of $187.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average of $177.60.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.5892 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.