UBS Group AG Buys 66,005 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $617,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,733,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $179.17. 424,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,707. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6213 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

