UBS Group AG Buys 1,329,336 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned 3.18% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,414,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,174,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 375,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $77.79. 3,231,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

