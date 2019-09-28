UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $126,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,133,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,524,000 after acquiring an additional 480,345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

NYSE:D traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.99. 2,793,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

