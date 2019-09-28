UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,470,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $171,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter worth $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter worth $59,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OAK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.52. 548,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,630,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,823.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

