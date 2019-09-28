UBS Group AG Acquires 550,174 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,608,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 6.72% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $157,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.80. 218,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,322. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.