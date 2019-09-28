UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 43,702 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,202,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $65,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Loews by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Loews by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 809,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

