UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,363 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $43,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,114,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,357,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,610,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

