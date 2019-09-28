UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 101,235 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.84% of Hyatt Hotels worth $67,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. 8,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.07. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,644 shares of company stock worth $1,110,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.