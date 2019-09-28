UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,371,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $51,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Symantec by 995.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Symantec by 126.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Symantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Symantec by 40.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

